Left Menu

CG Power board okays liquidation of CG Sales Network Malaysia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:05 IST
CG Power board okays liquidation of CG Sales Network Malaysia

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on Thursday said its board has approved a proposal to liquidate its step down subsidiary CG Sales Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Malaysia.

''Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. March 25, 2021 have approved the proposal for voluntary liquidation of its step down subsidiary CG Sales Network Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Malaysia, subject to statutory and regulatory approvals,'' it said in a BSE filing.

In another regulatory filing, it said the board has approved the appointment of P Varadarajan as company secretary and compliance officer and key managerial personnel of the company from April 1, 2021.

It said its company secretary K R Viswanarayan has resigned effective from close of business hours on March 31, 2021.

The board has also decided to revise the tenure of independent directors to five years or 70 years of age, whichever is earlier, in order to align it with the policies of its holding company Tube Investments of India Limited.

P Varadarajan is a commerce graduate and a qualified company secretary. He holds a Bachelor's degree in law and a certificate in Business Leadership Program conducted by Murugappa Group in association with IIM Bangalore.

Varadarajan has over 30 years of experience in secretarial, compliance and legal functions with various companies, including Coromandel International Limited, Godavari Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd, Nagarjuna Agrichem Ltd and Carborundum Universal Ltd, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-What does the Suez Canal blockage mean for oil shipments?

A giant container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal might be stuck for weeks, the salvage company said, throttling oil and fuel shipments connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. HOW MUCH OIL GOES THROUGH THE CANALOf the 39.2 million barr...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russias Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this years Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offence...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021