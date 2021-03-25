Left Menu

EMERGING MARKETS-EM FX on longest losing run this year, rand eases after c.bank decision

The MSCI index of developing world currencies fell about 0.3% to a two-week low as expectations of stronger U.S. economic growth, rising U.S. bond yields and new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe lifted the dollar. "A stronger dollar will dampen demand for emerging markets commodities and make their dollar-denominated debt challenging to service, especially with rising longer-term interest rates," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:22 IST
EMERGING MARKETS-EM FX on longest losing run this year, rand eases after c.bank decision

South Africa's rand pared early gains on Thursday after the central bank kept interest rates unchanged, while a stronger dollar put an index of emerging market currencies on track for its longest losing streak this year. The rand was up 0.2% as the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) kept its key lending rate unchanged at 3.5%, as widely expected, with governor Lesetja Kganyago saying inflation was expected to be well contained in 2021.

The high-yielding currency, which has also come under pressure this month from rising U.S. bond yields, was up about 0.5% before the rate decision. Focus turns to Mexico's central bank policy outcome later in the day, with signs of quickening inflation raising expectations that the bank will hold interest rates. The Mexican peso was up about 0.3%.

Earlier, the Philippine central bank kept key interest rates steady, balancing the need to support an economy facing renewed challenges from fresh coronavirus curbs with concerns about rising inflation. The peso was flat. The MSCI index of developing world currencies fell about 0.3% to a two-week low as expectations of stronger U.S. economic growth, rising U.S. bond yields and new COVID-19 lockdowns in Europe lifted the dollar.

"A stronger dollar will dampen demand for emerging markets commodities and make their dollar-denominated debt challenging to service, especially with rising longer-term interest rates," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM. "So far, this risk seems insignificant but another sharp spike in yields and the dollar will increase the probability of a sovereign debt crisis in the EM world."

The Turkish lira eased about 0.6%, barely budging after the central bank published its weekly data on foreign exchange reserves as it covered the week before the plunge in the currency caused by the shock ouster of the central bank chief. The currency fell 7.5% on Monday after President Tayyip Erdogan replaced Naci Agbal with a critic of high interest rates, sparking fears of a reversal of rate hikes that had revived the currency amid Turkey's depleted forex reserves.

The Russian rouble rebounded 0.8% after hitting its lowest so far this year on Wednesday on fears of new U.S. sanctions. A basket of emerging market stocks slid to its lowest level this year, with Chinese and Hong Kong equities slipping as the U.S. securities regulator moved to impose measures that could de-list some Chinese firms from U.S. exchanges. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2021, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2021, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

For TOP NEWS across emerging markets For CENTRAL EUROPE market report, see

For TURKISH market report, see For RUSSIAN market report, see

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. reviewing Myanmar 'genocide' determination - State Dept official

The United States has begun a review of whether to declare the Myanmar militarys campaign against the Rohingya minority a genocide and should have an answer in the not-too-distant future, a State Department official told U.S. senators on Th...

FACTBOX-What does the Suez Canal blockage mean for oil shipments?

A giant container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal might be stuck for weeks, the salvage company said, throttling oil and fuel shipments connecting Europe, the Middle East and Asia. HOW MUCH OIL GOES THROUGH THE CANALOf the 39.2 million barr...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russias Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this years Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offence...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021