Russia to resume flights to Germany, Venezuela next month

Russia to resume flights to Germany, Venezuela next monthReuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:43 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:41 IST
Russia will resume commercial flights to Germany, Venezuela, Syria, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Sri Lanka from April 1, the country's official coronavirus task force said on Thursday.
Russia suspended international flights in March last year at the start of the pandemic but has since resumed a selected number of routes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Venezuela
- Russia
- Sri Lanka
- Uzbekistan
- Germany
- Syria
- Tajikistan
ALSO READ
Science News Roundup: Russia, China sign memorandum on lunar research station; NASA-SpaceX launch of next International Space Sation crew pushed and more
Annie Murphy joins 'Russian Doll' season two
Sri Lanka receives 10 state-of-the-art railway passenger coaches from India
China, Russia agree to build lunar research station
Russia reports 9,079 new COVID-19 cases and 466 deaths