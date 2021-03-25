Left Menu

Sebi makes dividend distribution policy compulsory for top 1,000 listed cos

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 19:50 IST
Sebi makes dividend distribution policy compulsory for top 1,000 listed cos
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To strengthen corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements, Sebi on Thursday decided that top 1,000 listed firms should formulate a dividend distribution policy.

''Requirement for formulation of dividend distribution policy by the existing top 500 listed entities has been extended to the top 1,000 listed entities on the basis of market capitalisation,'' Sebi said in a statement after conclusion of its board meeting.

In case of board meetings held for more than one day, Sebi said the financial results should be disclosed by listed entities within 30 minutes of end of the board meeting for the day on which such results are considered.

Also, the regulator has decided to do away with the requirement to seek stock exchange's approval for change of name of a listed entity.

Further, the requirement to publish newspaper advertisements for the notice for board meetings where financial results are to be discussed and for quarterly statement on deviation or variation in use of funds, has been dispensed with.

The timelines for submission of periodic reports -- statement of investor complaints, corporate governance report and shareholding pattern -- will be harmonised to 21 days from the end of each quarter, Sebi said.

Frequency of submission of compliance certificates relating to share transfer facility and issuance of share certificates within 30 days of lodgement for transfer, sub-division, among others, have been revised from half-year period to one year.

Sebi board has also cleared several amendments to LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

''These amendments are aimed at ensuring gender neutrality and maintaining consistency within the LODR Regulations, harmonising certain provisions of the LODR Regulations with Companies Act, in addition to strengthening the corporate governance practices and disclosure requirements and easing the compliance burden on listed entities,'' Sebi said.

The provisions of LODR norms which become applicable to listed firms based on the market capitalisation criteria, should continue to apply even if such entities subsequently fall below the specified thresholds. Also, paid-up capital as well net-worth criteria should continue to apply to such entities unless the paid-up capital or net-worth falls and remains below the threshold for a period of three consecutive financial years, it added.PTI SP RAM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China proposes global rules for central bank digital currencies

China proposed a set of global rules for central bank digital currencies on Thursday, from how they can be used around the world to highly sensitive issues such as monitoring and information sharing. Global central banks are looking at deve...

Russia suggests replacing anthem with Tchaikovsky at Olympics

Russias Olympic Committee said on Thursday it wanted to play music by composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky at this years Tokyo Olympics instead of its national anthem, which is banned from major international sporting events because of doping offence...

Turkish officials deny reports of Russia deal to open Syria crossings

Turkish officials denied on Thursday Russian reports that Turkey had agreed this week to open three crossing points in northwest Syria between opposition and government-held territory. Russian news agencies had reported that Russias militar...

EXCLUSIVE-Credit Suisse considers Greensill investor payout -sources

Credit Suisse is considering compensating investors hit by the collapse of funds linked to insolvent finance firm Greensill, four people familiar with the matter said, as the bank attempts a damage-limitation exercise.Switzerlands second-la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021