AP CM inaugurates Kurnool airport, names it after freedom fighter Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy.

Amaravati, Mar 25 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday inaugurated the Kurnool Airport at Orvakallu and named it after the first freedom fighter from the region Uyyalavada Narasimha Reddy.

This is the sixth civilian airport in the state after Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Vijayawada (all three international) and Rajamahendravaram and Kadapa (domestic), the Chief Minister said, addressing a public meeting on the occasion.

Advertisement

''Kurnool will become the Judicial Capital of the state.This airport will be the pride of the city.This is a memorable day for the region,'' the Chief Minister said.

The airport has been categorised as '3C' and is capable of handling turboprop aircraft like ATR-72 and Bombardier Q-400.

Developed on a 1,010 acre site at a cost of Rs 110 crore, the Kurnool airport has a 2000-metre runway with four aprons for parking of aircraft.

''In the last one and a half years, we have constructed the passenger terminal building, air traffic control tower, VIP lounge and other infrastructure besides completing the runway.We have imported two fire tenders from Austria for the airport,'' Jagan said.

Commercial flights from Kurnool to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai would commence from March 28, he added.

The Chief Minister released a special postal stamp with the Kurnool airport picture, to mark the inauguration.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted aerodrome license to Kurnool on January 15 this year.

Ministers Buggana Rajendranath, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, MPs and legislators attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)