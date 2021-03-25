Left Menu

Sebi revamps delisting rules, amends AIF norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:16 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:15 IST
Sebi revamps delisting rules, amends AIF norms
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

To make delisting process more transparent and efficient, Sebi on Thursday decided that promoters should disclose their intention to delist the company by making an initial public announcement.

In addition, the regulator has decided to remove the list of restricted activities or sectors from the definition of venture capital undertaking, to provide flexibility to venture capital funds registered under alternative investment funds (AIFs) in making investments.

In a statement, Sebi said its board has approved several amendments to delisting norms with an objective to make the process more transparent and efficient.

Under the new framework, Sebi said the committee of independent directors will be required to provide their reasoned recommendations on the proposal for delisting.

Timelines for completion of various activities forming part of delisting process have been introduced or revised to make the process more efficient, Sebi said.

Promoter or acquirer will be required to disclose their intention to delist the company by making an initial public announcement.

Besides, promoter or acquirer will be permitted to specify an indicative price for delisting which should not be less than the floor price.

Further, promoter will be bound to accept the price discovered through reverse book building if the same is equal to the floor price or indicative price.

In addition, role of merchant banker involved in the delisting process has been elaborated.

With regard to AIF, Sebi has approved amendment to AIF norms to provide a definition of 'start-up' as specified by the central government for the purpose of investment by angel funds.

Besides, it decided to allow AIFs, including Fund of AIFs, to simultaneously invest in units of other AIFs and directly in securities of investee companies subject to certain conditions.

It provided clarity on scope of responsibilities of managers and members of investment committees. It also prescribed a code of conduct for AIF, trustee and directors of the trustee/designated partners/directors of the AIF, manager, members of investment committee and key management personnel of AIF and manager.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-German pair quarantined after Hofmann tests COVID-19 positive

Germanys midfielder Jonas Hofmann tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined along with defender Marcel Halstenberg as a category one contact ahead of their opening 2022 World Cup qualifier with Iceland on Thursday, the countrys ...

UPDATE 2-U.S. and Britain blacklist Myanmar military-controlled companies

The United States and Britain imposed sanctions on conglomerates controlled by Myanmars military on Thursday, following the generals Feb. 1 coup and deadly crackdown, with Washington calling it a response to abhorrent violence and abuses.Th...

ROH 03252034

... ...

Germany likely to declare France high corona risk area - FAZ

Germanys public health agency is likely to class France as a region with high coronavirus incidence levels on Friday, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung daily reported, a move that, if confirmed by the government, could bring tighter travel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021