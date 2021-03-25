Left Menu

Bihar resident receives 10th crore Ayushman card

AB-PMJAY CEO Ram Sewak Sharma said, Its a great achievement for us that we have issued the 10th crore Ayushman card to a beneficiary in Gopalganj district in Bihar on NHAs IT system. Im glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are being added under the Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:46 IST
Bihar resident receives 10th crore Ayushman card

Irfan Ali, a 25-year-old man from Bihar's Gopalganj district, has received the 10th crore card under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

On March 23 at 9:56 am, the National Health Authority's IT system verified Ali as 10th crore Ayushman card holder, according to the NHA, the apex body responsible for the implementation of the scheme.

As many as 4.68 crore beneficiaries have been verified using the state's IT system. In total, 14.70 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme till date, the NHA said in a statement.

''This landmark achievement is a result of the Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign launched on February 1 to spread awareness among AB-PMJAY beneficiaries and to empower them to avail free medical benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year,'' it said.

Recently, the NHA signed a pact with CSC SPV and UTI-ITSL to issue free PVC Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries. Currently, the initiative is being implemented in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand among other states and UTs, the statement said. AB-PMJAY CEO Ram Sewak Sharma said, ''It's a great achievement for us that we have issued the 10th crore Ayushman card to a beneficiary in Gopalganj district in Bihar on NHA's IT system.'' ''I'm glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are being added under the Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative. Encouraged by the progress, we have set a target to take the number of beneficiaries to at least 20 crore in the next financial year. For this, strong IEC activities are being carried out. This will be a true tribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat,'' he said.

The idea of creating Ayushman cards is for the ease of delivery of services, he said, adding beneficiaries should not be subjected to any difficulty while visiting a medical facility for treatment. In this calendar year, as many as 2,14,51,428 beneficiary verification records have been created till March 23.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. condemns recent reported killings by Myanmar security forces -statement

The United States on Thursday condemned the latest reported killings in Myanmar by the countrys military that left at least 27 people, including children, dead over the weekend.These abhorrent and brutal acts against children, one as young ...

Shukla misled govt, may have leaked letter to Fadnavis: Maha chief secy

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla may have leaked her confidential letter on alleged corruption in transfers in the Maharashtra police department to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has said in his fact-finding repo...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

The technology-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Thursday as a rotation out of richly valued stocks into underpriced sectors added to pressure from quarter-end rebalancing by institutional investors. The main U.S. stock indexes also shr...

Russia opposition leader Navalny's health worsens in prison

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has suffered back pains and leg problems in prison, his lawyer said Thursday.The lawyer, Olga Volkova, said Navalnys condition has notably deteriorated in recent days. Hes suffering strong pains in h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021