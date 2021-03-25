Bihar resident receives 10th crore Ayushman card

Irfan Ali, a 25-year-old man from Bihar's Gopalganj district, has received the 10th crore card under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

On March 23 at 9:56 am, the National Health Authority's IT system verified Ali as 10th crore Ayushman card holder, according to the NHA, the apex body responsible for the implementation of the scheme.

As many as 4.68 crore beneficiaries have been verified using the state's IT system. In total, 14.70 crore beneficiaries have been verified under the scheme till date, the NHA said in a statement.

''This landmark achievement is a result of the Aapke Dwar Ayushman campaign launched on February 1 to spread awareness among AB-PMJAY beneficiaries and to empower them to avail free medical benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family per year,'' it said.

Recently, the NHA signed a pact with CSC SPV and UTI-ITSL to issue free PVC Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries. Currently, the initiative is being implemented in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand among other states and UTs, the statement said. AB-PMJAY CEO Ram Sewak Sharma said, ''It's a great achievement for us that we have issued the 10th crore Ayushman card to a beneficiary in Gopalganj district in Bihar on NHA's IT system.'' ''I'm glad to see that everyday lakhs of new beneficiaries are being added under the Aapke Dwar Ayushman initiative. Encouraged by the progress, we have set a target to take the number of beneficiaries to at least 20 crore in the next financial year. For this, strong IEC activities are being carried out. This will be a true tribute to the vision of Ayushman Bharat,'' he said.

The idea of creating Ayushman cards is for the ease of delivery of services, he said, adding beneficiaries should not be subjected to any difficulty while visiting a medical facility for treatment. In this calendar year, as many as 2,14,51,428 beneficiary verification records have been created till March 23.

