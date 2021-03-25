Left Menu

PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani

Prime Minister Narendra Modis thrust on the private sector presents a tsunami of opportunities for the countrys entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Firstly, our PM Narendra Modi has been advocating a greater role for the private sector in Indias future development, Ambani said at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:49 IST
PM's pvt sector thrust creates tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs: Ambani
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's thrust on the private sector presents a ''tsunami of opportunities'' for the country's entrepreneurs, richest Indian Mukesh Ambani said on Thursday. Ambani, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, also said India is surging ahead as an economic, democratic, diplomatic, strategic and cultural power. ''As I look at the India of today and tomorrow, I see a tsunami of opportunities for entrepreneurs. There are two reasons for my confidence. ''Firstly, our PM Narendra Modi has been advocating a greater role for the private sector in India's future development,'' Ambani said at the EY Entrepreneur of the Year awards. Last month, Modi had pitched for greater importance of the private sector, stating that the culture of abusing the private sector is no longer acceptable. Ambani said the second reason for the 'tsunami of opportunities' is the availability of technologies which can be utilised for helping 1.3 billion Indians meet their aspirations. ''We have the potential in the coming decades to be among the top three economies of the world. New sectors like clean energy, education, healthcare, life sciences and biotechnology, and transformation of existing agricultural, industrial and service sectors offer unprecedented opportunities," Ambani said. Indian entrepreneurs are now capable of providing world-beating quality to meet the needs of our market at the most competitive costs, he said, adding this opens up the entire global market for Indian entrepreneurs. In a message to young entrepreneurs on the verge of starting new enterprises, Ambani said they should not be deterred by failures and made it clear that success awaits them after the setbacks. ''You will script far better success stories for India than my generation,'' he added. Speaking at the event, Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said corporate leaders have to assemble a group of thinkers from the society to recognize and understand the complete list of risks which a business faces, and added that he is "humbled" by the pandemic. Kotak Mahindra Bank's Uday Kotak said business has to go beyond quarter-to-quarter and convince investors that the company is building something which will be a bigger success in the future.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

The technology-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Thursday as a rotation out of richly valued stocks into underpriced sectors added to pressure from quarter-end rebalancing by institutional investors. The main U.S. stock indexes also shr...

NHRC serves notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in alleged false case

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police over the arrest of 10 people in Etah district in an allegedly false case.Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the...

U.S. condemns recent reported killings by Myanmar security forces -statement

The United States on Thursday condemned the latest reported killings in Myanmar by the countrys military that left at least 27 people, including children, dead over the weekend.These abhorrent and brutal acts against children, one as young ...

Shukla misled govt, may have leaked letter to Fadnavis: Maha chief secy

IPS officer Rashmi Shukla may have leaked her confidential letter on alleged corruption in transfers in the Maharashtra police department to BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, state chief secretary Sitaram Kunte has said in his fact-finding repo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021