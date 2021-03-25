Left Menu

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 25-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 20:56 IST
Suez Canal Authority weighs option of dredging round stranded ship

The Suez Canal Authority said on Thursday it had discussed the option of dredging around a vast container ship stranded in the waterway during a meeting with a rescue team from Dutch firm Smit Salvage.

Current efforts to free the ship include the use of two dredgers, nine tugs, and four diggers on the canal bank, the authority added in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

