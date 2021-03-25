Mangaluru central railway station gets monumental national flag

Mangaluru central railway station has joined the group of other important railway stations in the country to sport the monumental national flag.

A 20 ft by 30 ft national flag has been hoisted on a 100 ft tall mast in front of the station with the aim of enhancing the aesthetics of the station and to promote patriotism.

Advertisement

The Railways Ministry launched the programme of hoisting monumental national flags at important railway stations across the country in 2018.

Railway stations in places of tourist importance are getting such flags.

The ministry has instructed that such flags should be placed in the premises of stations and its security should be the responsibility of the railway protection force.

Directions were also given to ensure proper lighting around the flag mast during the nights.

The flag is made of knitted polyester and printed in accordance with the national flag code using UV protected colours, railway sources said.

The monumental national flag is not required to be lowered at dusk.

Mangaluru central is the second station to have such a flag after Kozhikode in the Palakkad railway division of Southern Railway, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)