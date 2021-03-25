Gulf Capital plans investment of Rs 250 cr to open 18 ART fertility clinics in India

Alternative asset management firm Gulf Capital on Thursday said it plans to invest a total of Rs 250 crore in India to open 18 ART Fertility Clinics to provide fertility treatment across the country in two years.

The first two clinics in Gurugram and New Delhi have commenced operations. They will be followed by clinics in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata in the next four months, Gulf Capital said in a statement. The rest of the rollout will be announced in September 2021, it added.

''We are thrilled to back the strongest management and medical team within the IVF sector for its ambitious expansion in India,'' Gulf Capital CEO (Chief Executive Officer) Karim El Solh said.

On the development, ART Fertility Clinics India CEO Vinesh Gadhia said, ''We are very bullish about our aggressive plans to launch 18 states of art IVF clinics across India in two years. We have plans to invest a total of Rs 250 crore in India in two years''.

With the India market expected to continue to expand at double-digit growth rates over the next five years, we are confident that ART Fertility Clinics will expand its coverage and services into new territories within Tier one and Tier two cities in India, he added.

ART Fertility Clinics was started as an extension IVI RMA Global in 2015 under the brand name IVI Middle East. In Jan 2020, IVI RMA divested its ownership to Gulf Capital and the entity was rechristened as ART Fertility Clinics.

