Left Menu

FACTBOX-Foreign fashion retailers in China comes under fire on Chinese social media

In its 2020 social impact report, the company said that it had called on its suppliers to stop sourcing cotton yarn from Xinjiang, and that it supported the BCI decision to cut ties to the region and said that the group was its "primary source" of cotton. Fast Retailing Fast Retailing has about 800 Uniqlo stores in mainland China, roughly the same number as in its home market, Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:18 IST
FACTBOX-Foreign fashion retailers in China comes under fire on Chinese social media
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@adidas)

Fashion brands, including H&M, Nike and Adidas, have come under fire on Chinese social media for past statements they have made expressing concern over labour conditions in Xinjiang province. Internet users in China also targeted the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI), a group that promotes sustainable cotton production which said in October it was suspending its approval of cotton sourced from Xinjiang for the 2020-2021 season, citing human rights concerns.

BCI members include Nike, Adidas, H&M and Japan's Fast Retailing. Following are details of some of the foreign fashion companies' business in China:

Inditex The Spanish company's annual report said it has 337 stores in mainland China - 141 from its flagship Zara brand, which opened its biggest store in Asia in Beijing's Wangfujing neighbourhood last October. The company does not report sales by country.

It sources from 477 suppliers managing 2,318 factories in China, its website said. The company has said that 100% of its cotton will be organic, recycled and sourced through the BCI by 2025.

H&M The Swedish group has 505 stores in China.

China is H&M's fourth-biggest market with sales of 9.75 billion Swedish crowns in the 12 months through November 2020. China and Bangladesh are H&M's largest production markets for clothing, H&M's website said. The retailer either owns or has a contractual relationship with more than 1,300 factories in the country, based on data on its website.

H&M has said its cotton would no longer be sourced from Xinjiang after the BCI cut ties to the region in October 2020. Nike

Nike said in its earnings statement that Greater China reported revenue growth of 51% to a total of $2.28 billion in the quarter to the end of February. A statement on Nike's website said it did not source cotton from Xinjiang but that "traceability at the raw materials level is an area of ongoing focus".

Adidas The German company said in its 2020 annual report that net sales in China in 2020, excluding the Reebok brand, were 4.3 billion euros, out of a total of 18.4 billion.

The annual report said 15% of Adidas' footwear, 20% of its apparel and 36% of accessories and gear like balls and bags are produced in China. In its 2020 social impact report, the company said that it had called on its suppliers to stop sourcing cotton yarn from Xinjiang, and that it supported the BCI decision to cut ties to the region and said that the group was its "primary source" of cotton.

Fast Retailing Fast Retailing has about 800 Uniqlo stores in mainland China, roughly the same number as in its home market, Japan. It cited a large profit gain in mainland China in the fourth quarter of 2020.

The company reported 455.9 billion yen ($4.1 billion) of revenue in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan in the financial year ending August 31, 2020, 22% of total revenue. More than half its fabric mills and sewing factories are located in China, Fast Retailing's website said.

Fast Retailing has said no Uniqlo product was manufactured in the Xinjiang region and no production partners subcontracted to fabric or spinning mills in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP, BJP spar over municipal corporations levying property conversion charges

The AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Thursday over the municipal corporations in Delhi levying property conversion charges on shopkeepers.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP alleged the three municipal corporations of Delhi MCDs ruled by th...

ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd on Thursday said it along with domestic start-up Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects, including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solution for...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

The technology-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Thursday as a rotation out of richly valued stocks into underpriced sectors added to pressure from quarter-end rebalancing by institutional investors. The main U.S. stock indexes also shr...

NHRC serves notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in alleged false case

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police over the arrest of 10 people in Etah district in an allegedly false case.Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021