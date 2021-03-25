Left Menu

Power Grid acquires BBTL 

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Thursday said it has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd BBTL which would implement a power transmission project.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:19 IST
Power Grid acquires BBTL 

State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Thursday said it has acquired Bikaner-II Bhiwadi Transco Ltd (BBTL) which would implement a power transmission project. ''Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd, pursuant to its selection as the successful bidder under tariff based competitive bidding, has on 25.03.2021 acquired BBTL,'' it said in a regulatory filing.

BBTL is the project SPV to establish transmission system strengthening scheme for evacuation of power from solar energy zones in Rajasthan (8.1 GW) under Phase-II, on build, own, operate and maintain (BOOM) basis from the bid process coordinator - PFC Consulting, it added.

The entity was acquired for aggregate value of about Rs 20.50 crore including 10,000 equity shares at par at Rs 10 each along with assets and liabilities of the company, it said. However, it said the acquisition price is subject to adjustment as per the audited accounts of the company as on the acquisition date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP, BJP spar over municipal corporations levying property conversion charges

The AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Thursday over the municipal corporations in Delhi levying property conversion charges on shopkeepers.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP alleged the three municipal corporations of Delhi MCDs ruled by th...

ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd on Thursday said it along with domestic start-up Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects, including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solution for...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

The technology-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Thursday as a rotation out of richly valued stocks into underpriced sectors added to pressure from quarter-end rebalancing by institutional investors. The main U.S. stock indexes also shr...

NHRC serves notice to UP DGP over arrest of 10 people in alleged false case

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh director general of police over the arrest of 10 people in Etah district in an allegedly false case.Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021