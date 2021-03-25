Left Menu

GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe havens rally, equities slide, as European COVID-19 cases rise

Safe-haven assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries edged higher while global equity benchmarks and bitcoin slid on Thursday, weighed by rising coronavirus cases in Europe and a selloff that pushed Chinese blue-chip shares to their lowest levels since early December.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:35 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Safe havens rally, equities slide, as European COVID-19 cases rise
Representative Image

Safe-haven assets such as the dollar and U.S. Treasuries edged higher while global equity benchmarks and bitcoin slid on Thursday, weighed by rising coronavirus cases in Europe and a selloff that pushed Chinese blue-chip shares to their lowest levels since early December. Oil prices sank after surging on Wednesday after a container ship became stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship, which a salvage team described as a "beached whale," may block the vital shipping lane for weeks, officials said.

European shares fell on data showing the biggest rise in new confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany since Jan. 9 and the largest number of patients with COVID-19 requiring intensive care in France in the year to date. The dollar index hit its highest since November overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average.

The dollar index rose 0.179%, with the euro down 0.22% to $1.1786. "The dollar is absolutely critical," said James Athey, investment director at Aberdeen Standard Investments. "If the dollar starts rallying, that becomes a problem. It means commodity weakness and emerging-market weakness and it starts to provide a disinflationary countervailing narrative."

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.38%, dropping for a second day and was at its lowest in more than two weeks. Weighing on sentiment was a selloff in Chinese technology shares amid concern they will be delisted from U.S. exchanges on worries about a semiconductor shortage.

In Hong Kong, companies with U.S. listings led declines. JD.com lost 3.57% and Alibaba fell 3.91%. China's blue-chip CSI300 index edged 0.05% lower to its lowest close since Dec. 11, weighed by jitters about policy tightening and rising tensions between China and Western countries over allegations of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

In midday trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 105.41 points, or 0.33%, to 32,314.65, the S&P 500 lost 14.23 points, or 0.37%, to 3,874.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 96.60 points, or 0.75%, to 12,865.29. Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 1/32 in price to yield 1.6156%, from 1.614% late on Wednesday.

Investors have focused on the 10-year Treasury yield, pondering whether there is room for long-term interest rates to run, said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management. "We know that the economy is primed to begin to really accelerate in the second quarter," Kelly said. "But we haven't seen that acceleration yet, so that's what we're waiting for."

The number of Americans filing new jobless claims fell to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is rebounding from the pandemic. "We're getting a little softness in the markets on virus-variant jitters, but we're buyers on weakness as the economy gets closer to a full-scale reopening," said Cliff Hodge, chief investment officer for Cornerstone Wealth.

U.S. crude recently fell 5.12% to $58.05 per barrel and Brent was at $61.75, down 4.13% on the day. Spot gold dropped 0.2% to $1,730.04 an ounce, while bitcoin slid nearly 5%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stranger Things Season 4: Creators sign new projects with Netflix, what more we know

Netflix has renewed the science fiction horror series Stranger Things for Season 4. The fourth season is currently under production and the enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see the hit series. Recently, there are few changes that are made...

AAP, BJP spar over municipal corporations levying property conversion charges

The AAP and the BJP engaged in a war of words on Thursday over the municipal corporations in Delhi levying property conversion charges on shopkeepers.The Aam Aadmi Party AAP alleged the three municipal corporations of Delhi MCDs ruled by th...

ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd on Thursday said it along with domestic start-up Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects, including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solution for...

US STOCKS-Tech stocks drag Wall St lower; Biden's presser in focus

The technology-heavy Nasdaq led Wall Street lower on Thursday as a rotation out of richly valued stocks into underpriced sectors added to pressure from quarter-end rebalancing by institutional investors. The main U.S. stock indexes also shr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021