Swanrose plans to launch five products in health, hygiene segment

Betting on the health and hygiene segment, Swanrose India on Thursday launched a new hand sanitiser and plans to expand its portfolio in the coming months, according to a company official.

It plans to introduce five products in the health and hygiene segment this year and is also looking to enter the South America and the Middle East markets.

Advertisement

The company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of US-based Swanrose Inc.

On Thursday, the company introduced the hand sanitiser under the brand name 'Just Human' in India and the US markets simultaneously, claiming that it will protect the users 24 hours from getting infected with coronavirus.

Swanrose Inc CEO Roshini Sanah Jaiswal said, ''it is the first hand sanitiser to provide extended protection. The 24-hour efficacy is backed by GLP Lab certification'' 'Just Human' 24-hour hand sanitiser is made in India with proprietary US technology. The product has got USFDA registration and DCGI clearance in India, she added.

Presently, the company is getting its hand sanitiser manufactured here through a third party contract manufacturer from Punjab.

Initially, the company expects monthly sales of 1.5 crore from the Indian market.

''We are not one product company. Our vision is to grow,'' she said, adding a couple of products are at the R&D stage, which will be intellectual property-protected products.

Swanrose started business in April 2020, by producing alcohol-based hand sanitisers. The first product launch was Aristocrat and Humaste, both alcohol-based hand sanitisers, in India and the USA.

Roshini Sanah Jaiswal is also the promoter and Chief Restructuring Officer of the Delhi-based liquor company Jagatjit Industries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)