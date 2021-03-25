Bank of Maharashtra add six more branches

Public sector lender Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) on Wednesday opened six new branches, expanding its network to 1,949 branches.

Out of these six branches, which are in Kolkata Zone, one branch is in Port Blair and other five are in West Bengal, BoM said in a statement.

Advertisement

It will enhance customer experience with the bank's innovative digital banking solution, it said.

BoM is also working on expanding its products, services and digital banking platform with investments in technology, aimed at improving customer experiences and offering them a range of products tailored to their financial needs, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)