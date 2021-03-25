Left Menu

Germany to impose quarantine on travelers from France- sources

Germany plans to enforce strict quarantine restrictions on travelers from France where new cases of the coronavirus are exploding, two government sources said on Thursday, seeking to prevent a cross-border spill of the outbreak. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) plans to declare France a high risk region on Friday, a move which requires all incoming passengers to go into quarantine for 10 days.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 21:52 IST
Germany to impose quarantine on travelers from France- sources
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Germany plans to enforce strict quarantine restrictions on travelers from France where new cases of the coronavirus are exploding, two government sources said on Thursday, seeking to prevent a cross-border spill of the outbreak.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) plans to declare France a high risk region on Friday, a move which requires all incoming passengers to go into quarantine for 10 days. This could be ended with a negative test no sooner than five days after arrival. Germany is struggling to tame the pandemic despite a lockdown introduced in November that was recently extended until mid-April.

Still, the number of cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, the key measure used by German authorities, stands at 312 in France, significantly above Germany's 113. Germany plans to make it mandatory for all air travelers to produce a negative test before boarding flights to Europe's largest economy, even if they are not traveling from countries designated as high risk.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung was first to report the plan for stricter quarantine rules for travellers from France.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police close off parliament area after bomb threat

Dutch police on Thursday afternoon said parliamentary buildings and the surrounding area in The Hague had been closed off following a bomb threat.Hague police said they were investigating the scene, without giving further details. ...

Israeli-owned ship damaged by Iranian missile in Arabian Sea, Israeli media report

A cargo ship owned by an Israeli company was damaged by an Iranian missile in the Arabian Sea earlier on Thursday, Israeli media reported.According to a report by the Ynet news website, the ship, sailing from Tanzania to India under a Liber...

Boulder shooting suspect held without bail, will undergo mental health assessment

A judge in Boulder, Colorado, on Thursday ordered a 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a supermarket to be held without bail while he undergoes a mental health assessment requested by his lawyers. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa...

Seven additional judges of Allahabad HC take oath

Chief Justice Govind Mathur on Thursday administered oath to seven new additional judges of the Allahabad High Court.Those who took oath were justices Mohd Aslam, Anil Kumar Ojha, Sadhna Rani Thakur, Naveen Srivastava, Syed Aftab Hussain Ri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021