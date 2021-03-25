Left Menu

ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:06 IST
ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd on Thursday said it along with domestic start-up Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects, including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solution for digital health record system.

ITI Ltd with Thalamus Irwine conducted a live demonstration of Garuda Blockchain Platform at Vidya Ankur Basti Vikas Kendra, run by Agnel Charities, to test COVID-19 patients.

''ITI's partnership with Garuda has allowed us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem.

''The health card data of every Indian citizen needs to be protected with the highest possible standards,'' ITI Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Mohan Agarwal said while sharing details of the collaboration.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation-One Health Card' is set to revolutionise Indian healthcare.

''In our service to the nation, ITI's collaboration with Thalamus Irwine and Garuda has enabled ITI to become a trailblazer in becoming one of the first PSU's to store medical data on a blockchain network,'' Agarwal said.

He added that this is in line with the National Digital Mission and this demonstration showcases the firms' commitment towards doing their part in serving the nation to make India one of the leaders in AI and blockchain, while at the same time providing people with better healthcare Indian IT start-up Thalamus Irwine claims to have developed an artificial intelligence and IoT-based solution to complete a sero survey with one crore samples of COVID-19 cases within a week.

Thalamus Irwine Chairman Rishabh Sharma said there is no limit to the technology and it depends on how many points have been deployed to collect data. ''COVID-19 is one of the examples that we are showing.

''We can collect structured data in a few seconds from various nodes and can analyse what are the prevalent symptoms, location-based analysis of the cases, etc, which can help the government in handling the situation with precise data in hand,'' Sharma said.

Thalamus Irwine provides Garuda solution on a laptop size machine that can be carried anywhere and diagnostic data can be generated from it. The platform simultaneously uploads it on to the designated servers.

Under the collaboration, ITI will host data collected by the start-up at its data centres.

''Today, it is COVID-19; in future, it can be another situation. We are providing a blockchain-based solution which is secure and data will remain safe in Indian hands.

''We want to share that India is now ready with indigenous solutions to handle health data,'' Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre 430 yard E...

ANALYSIS-With new law, Brazil seeks to boost payments for protecting nature

By Jennifer Ann Thomas SAO PAULO, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Brazils lawmakers have cleared the way for the creation of a national system to pay farmers, local communities and others to protect natural systems that provide key en...

FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, economy top agenda in Biden's first White House news conference

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration VACCINESBiden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021