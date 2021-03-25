Left Menu

J-K contributed over Rs 17 crore to Ram temple campaign: RSS

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir has contributed more than Rs 17 crore as part of a nationwide campaign to collect funds the Ram temple in Ayodhya over a period of one and a half months, local RSS leaders said on Thursday.

As part of the nationwide 'Shri Ram Mandir Nidhi Samarpan Abhiyan', over 12.47 crore families in the country were approached by RSS volunteers.

''As part of the nationwide campaign, more than Rs 17 crore has been contributed from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to the Ram temple'', Prant Sah Sanghachalak, RSS, (J&K) Gautam Mengi told reporters here.

Flanked by other RSS leaders from the region, Mengi said over the course of 44 days, a total of 6,37,098 houses in 4,693 villages and towns have been covered by 21,331 RSS volunteers in the UT and paved way for contribution towards Ram temple.

They said the Ram temple is not just any other temple but an introduction to the culture of India's character.

They said the volunteers were getting huge support from the people. They also gave the details about role played by RSS volunteers in reaching out to people across the country, particularly in J&K.

Volunteers distributed 1,97,770 food packets, 4,567 sanitisers, 1,36,562 face masks, 58,716 ration kits, decoction to 3,490 people and 510 medical PPE kits in the lockdown period across 2,902 villages and towns in the UT, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Videos

