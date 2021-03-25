Left Menu

PFRDA set to revise fee structure for pension fund managers from Apr

He was speaking at a CII webinar on National Pension System NPS for Corporates.Bandyopadhyay said as as now the fund managers are charging only one basis point for every Rs 100 that they manage.That means if you give me Rs 100, the fund manager will only get one paise.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:15 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:15 IST
PFRDA set to revise fee structure for pension fund managers from Apr

Regulator PFRDA is set to revise the fee structure for pension fund managers from the next fiscal so that they get better income and more players are attracted to the space, a top official said.

''The revenue structure for fund managers is pretty low (as of now). We have already got the board approval (to revise the fee) and hopefully from April 1 we will increase their revenue structure,'' Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) Chairman Supratim Bandyopadhyay said. He was speaking at a CII webinar on National Pension System (NPS) for Corporates.

Bandyopadhyay said as as now the fund managers are charging only one basis point for every Rs 100 that they manage.

''That means if you give me Rs 100, the fund manager will only get one paise. An if you are aware about the fund manager charges in other fund management products, especially mutual funds, it is no where near to them,'' he said.

The PFRDA chairman also said more corporates should join the pension scheme for their employees and their HR can play a crucial role in encouraging their staff.

The revised revenue structure for fund managers is expected to have a bearing on the subscribers as well.

As per the revised revenue structure, PFRDA has chalked out a staggered based model, under which different slabs of management fee will be applicable on different slabs of AUMs (assets under management).

According to these slabs, for AUMs up to Rs 10,000 crore, the maximum investment management fee will be 0.09 per cent. From Rs 10,001-Rs 50,000 crore, the fee has been capped at 0.06 per cent; Rs 50,001-1,50,000 crore at 0.05 per cent and for AUMs crossing Rs 1,50,000 crore, the management fee will be 0.04 per cent.

At end of February 2021, AUMs of PFRDA's flagship NPS and APY schemes stood at Rs 5,59,594 crore, up by 33.1 per cent from a year ago.

Currently, there are a total of seven fund managers that manage the pension fund corpus of the Authority.

These are -- ICICI Prudential Pension Funds Management Company Ltd; LIC Pension Fund Ltd; Kotak Mahindra Pension Fund Ltd; SBI Pension Fund Pvt Ltd; UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd; HDFC Pension Management Co Ltd and Birla Sun Life Pension Management Ltd.

As on date, there are over 4.14 crore subscribers under the National Pension System (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY). Of these, APY subscribers constitute over 2.72 crore.

Kicked off from January 2004, NPS was initially notified for central government employees and was subsequently adopted by almost all state governments for their employees.

The scheme was later extended to all Indian citizens (resident/non-resident/overseas) on a voluntary basis.

APY on the other hand is mainly targeted to cater to the pension needs of the unorganised sector employees who form a major part of employment in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre 430 yard E...

ANALYSIS-With new law, Brazil seeks to boost payments for protecting nature

By Jennifer Ann Thomas SAO PAULO, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Brazils lawmakers have cleared the way for the creation of a national system to pay farmers, local communities and others to protect natural systems that provide key en...

FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, economy top agenda in Biden's first White House news conference

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration VACCINESBiden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021