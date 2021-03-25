Left Menu

Amrut Mahotsav: General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp to be held

Salt, as a vehicle of nutrient supplementation (Iodine and Iron), has proven to be effective as we have enabled almost the entire population to have access to Iodised Salt which has been effective in combating Iodine Deficiency Disorders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:20 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:20 IST
Amrut Mahotsav: General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp to be held
The camp is intended to conduct the medical check-up of salt workers and their family members for all possible health-related issues and provide medicines. Image Credit: ANI

'AmrutMahotsav', a series of events, is being organized by the Government of India to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Independence. The Mahotsav has been launched by the Hon'ble Prime Minister on 12th March 2021. Salt has played a vital role in changing the course of the history of our Nation. The workers in the salt pan continue to put in hard work for salt production and contributing to the development of India.

In the pre-independence era, Indians were forced to buy imported salt at a very high cost and were barred from producing or selling salt locally. Dandi March by Mahatma Gandhi marks a very important chapter in India's Independence struggle. Today India is the 3rd largest Salt Producing Country in the world and exports salt worldwide. Salt production has reached 30 million Tonnes(from less than 2 million Tonnes in the pre-independence era), meeting all human and industrial requirements and then exporting the surplus to the tune of 5 million Tonnes to foreign countries worldwide.

Salt, as a vehicle of nutrient supplementation (Iodine and Iron), has proven to be effective as we have enabled almost the entire population to have access to Iodised Salt which has been effective in combating Iodine Deficiency Disorders.

As part of 'AMRUT MAHOTASAV' a General Health- cum-Eye and Health Awareness camp is being organized by the Salt Commissioner Organisation (SCO) under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade(DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India on Dandi March route atMagnad, Amod District Bharuch, Gujarat for salt workers working in and around this venue.

The camp is intended to conduct the medical check-up of salt workers and their family members for all possible health-related issues and provide medicines. As thesalt workers are prone to having eye and skin related problems due to occupationalhazard associatedwith their working in Salt fields, the service of OphthalmicandSkin Specialist are of significance and accordingly arrangements are being made in this camp. Provision for the service of Ayush doctors will enlarge the scope of this health camp.

About 250 salt workers and family members in the salt works around the venue viz from DEVLA, MALPUR, NADA, ASARA, TANKARI, JAMBUSAR, GANDHAR& DAHEJ are likely to attend the camp. After the check-up, the beneficiaries would be guided for further treatment, if found necessary. A team of Doctors & Specialists from Bharuch, Govt. Medical College & Hospital and Taluka Health Department, Jambusar will be part of the camp. The team of Doctors consists of Eye Specialists, Skin Specialists, Gynaecologists, General Physicians, Homeopathic Physician and Ayurvedic Physician.

An exhibition highlighting the importance of salt iodisation, salt industries, etc. is also being organized.Distribution of masks,social distancing and sanitizing the venue as per guidelines of the Government of India for COVID19 will be followed.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre 430 yard E...

ANALYSIS-With new law, Brazil seeks to boost payments for protecting nature

By Jennifer Ann Thomas SAO PAULO, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Brazils lawmakers have cleared the way for the creation of a national system to pay farmers, local communities and others to protect natural systems that provide key en...

FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, economy top agenda in Biden's first White House news conference

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration VACCINESBiden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021