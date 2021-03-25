Mahindra Lifespace acquires 10.3 acre land in MMR

Mahindra Lifespace acquires 10.3 acre land in MMRPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:32 IST
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd on Thursday said it has acquired 10.3 acre land in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
The company will develop a new residential project in Kalyan.
In a regulatory filing, Mahindra Lifespace said it has entered into an agreement for sale for 10.3 acres.
This new project will offer about 7 lakh sq ft of carpet area and is expected to be launched in FY 2022.
This is Mahindra Lifespaces' second residential development in Kalyan.
Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, ''The runaway success of our first residential project in Kalyan validates the growing demand for high quality, aspirational homes by trusted brands in this attractive suburb.'' ''Our latest land acquisition in Kalyan is aligned to our strategy of strengthening our presence in high-performing market,'' he said.
