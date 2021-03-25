Prahlad Patel to inaugurate Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho on Friday

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Patel will inaugurate the Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh on Friday and kickstart a roadshow to promote the UNESCO world Heritage site as a potential site for global gatherings.

The event will launch the ''MICE Roadshow Meet in India'' brand for promotion of India as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) destination, an official statement said.

Advertisement

The Chhatrasal Convention Centre at Khajuraho has been developed under the 'Swadesh Darshan' scheme of the Ministry of Tourism.

The event will feature keynote sessions and panel discussions on responsible tourism, iconic destinations and India as a MICE destination by senior government officials and industry experts, the statement said.

In order to promote India as a MICE destination, the Union Ministry of Tourism in association with the Madhya Pradesh Tourism department and the India Convention Promotion Bureau are organising the 'MICE Roadshow – Meet in India' at the heart of Incredible India from March 25-27, 2021 at Chhatrasal Convention Centre, Khajuraho, it added.

''This event will be an effort under Aatmanirbhar Bharat, realising India's MICE potential. The roadshow will be an opportunity to focus on the government's initiatives in developing India as a MICE destination with infrastructure and an eco-system pan-India that will favourably place India amongst the global competitors,'' the statement said.

On this occasion, the Ministry of Tourism plans to launch its campaign ''Meet in India'' from Khajuraho, which is one of the identified iconic tourist destinations of the country, it said.

Recognising India's huge potential as a MICE destination, 'Meet in India' will be the distinct sub-brand under 'Incredible India' to promote the country, the statement said.

The event will also deliberate the draft master plan being prepared by the Ministry of Tourism to develop Khajuraho as an iconic destination, it added.

The Ministry of Tourism has framed a scheme for development of 19 identified iconic destinations in the country, the statement said.

The sites are Taj Mahal and Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh, Ajanta and Ellora caves in Maharashtra, Humayun's Tomb, Red Fort and Qutub Minar in Delhi, Goa's Colva beach, Amer Fort in Rajasthan, Somnath, Dholavira and the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, Khajuraho, Hampi in Karnataka, Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu, Kaziranga in Assam, Kumarakom in Kerala, Konark in Odisha and Mahabodhi temple in Bihar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)