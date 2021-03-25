Left Menu

Xiaomi pledges Rs 100 crore to increase retail reach, generate jobs for 10,000 people

Under the new initiative -- Grow With Mi GWM -- the company plans to double the number of its offline retail touch points as well as exclusive retail stores.We will increase or double the retail touch point this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:04 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 22:57 IST
Xiaomi pledges Rs 100 crore to increase retail reach, generate jobs for 10,000 people
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Smartphone maker Xiaomi India on Thursday announced a Rs 100 crore fund to support expansion of its retail reach in the country. Under the new initiative -- Grow With Mi (GWM) -- the company plans to double the number of its offline retail touch points as well as exclusive retail stores.

''We will increase or double the retail touch point this year. We are going to double the number of MI stores in the next 2 years. From 3,000 Mi stores, our plan is to double it down and go to 6,000 plus Mi stores in the next two years,'' Xiaomi India Managing Director Manu Jain said during a virtual conference. He said that each Mi store typically employs about three people and therefore the company expects to generate employment for around 10,000 people in the next two years. The company has a direct and indirect workforce of over 60,000. ''We will keep aside a Rs 100 crore support package that we will provide to the partners over next 2 years. The money will be spent in building shops or stores,'' Jain said. He said some investment will be done by the store owners and the fund will support them in decoration, IT resources etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre 430 yard E...

ANALYSIS-With new law, Brazil seeks to boost payments for protecting nature

By Jennifer Ann Thomas SAO PAULO, March 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Brazils lawmakers have cleared the way for the creation of a national system to pay farmers, local communities and others to protect natural systems that provide key en...

FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, economy top agenda in Biden's first White House news conference

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration VACCINESBiden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021