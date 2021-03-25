Oppo India says F19 Pro smartphone model clocks Rs 230 cr sales

Smartphone maker Oppo India on Thursday corrected the sales figure for its F19 Pro series to Rs 230 crore. Earlier, the company had erroneously claimed that its Oppo F19 Pro series has clocked sales worth over Rs 2,300 crore in only three days of the availability in the market. Oppo said the series outsold all its predecessors by achieving more than 70 per cent growth in the first day sales volume as compared to its last year's version F17 Pro. Oppo India has joined hands with actor Varun Dhawan as its product ambassador for Oppo F19 Pro series.

