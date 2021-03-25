Left Menu

Junior Credit Suisse bankers to get $20,000 'lifestyle' bonus

"Credit Suisse's Capital Markets & Advisory management recognizes and wants to reward the efforts of our people who have not only managed to support our clients through unprecedented deal volume, but also increased our share of the market," the bank said in a statement. Credit Suisse also plans to allow its graduate intake for 2021 to join the bank earlier this year if they wish given the scarcer opportunities to travel ahead of starting work.

Reuters | London | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:17 IST
Junior Credit Suisse bankers to get $20,000 'lifestyle' bonus

Credit Suisse will give more junior members of its capital markets and deal businesses a $20,000 "lifestyle" allowance as it tries to maintain morale among staff feeling the strain from heavy workloads and remote working. Stress among junior bankers has come into focus after a survey by 13 Goldman Sachs first year analysts highlighting their 95 hour working week went viral. Goldman has responded by saying it will hire more junior bankers and shift staff from other teams to help the busiest ones.

Now Credit Suisse, which is Switzerland's second-largest bank, is to award the extra cash to staff at the "vice president" level or lower, on top of pay rises being given to everyone with a "director" title or below. "Credit Suisse's Capital Markets & Advisory management recognizes and wants to reward the efforts of our people who have not only managed to support our clients through unprecedented deal volume, but also increased our share of the market," the bank said in a statement.

Credit Suisse also plans to allow its graduate intake for 2021 to join the bank earlier this year if they wish given the scarcer opportunities to travel ahead of starting work. Its 2020 intake have been told that events they missed out on because of the pandemic, such as class-wide social and philanthropic events will be hosted this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 144: Yuji will die before a new game begins

Black Clover Chapter 287: Nacht is ready to die saying ‘I’ll surpass my limits’

Google teams up with Unreal Engine, NVIDIA for virtual automotive showrooms

IAEA kicking off new slate of activities to support nuclear newcomers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mithun leads mega roadshows in poll-bound Bengal

Bollywood superstar Mithun Chakraborty led three back-to-back roadshows in the Jungle Mahal region of West Bengal on Thursday in support of the BJP candidates.Chakraborty, who was in a white kurta with a long saffron scarf loosely wrapped a...

Biden says the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use filibuster to block votes

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he believes the U.S. Senate should make it harder to use a parliamentary maneuver called the filibuster that requires 60 votes to advance most legislation, adding the procedure is being abused.At a news ...

UK records 63 deaths from COVID-19, 6,397 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded a slide in daily deaths to 63 on Thursday but another increase in new cases, to 6,397, official data showed.Daily death numbers have fallen sharply this month, along with daily hospital admission figures, but cas...

Suez Canal could be blocked for weeks by 'beached whale' ship

A huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal like a beached whale may take weeks to free, the salvage company said, as officials stopped all ships entering the channel on Thursday in a new setback for global trade. The 400 metre 430 yard E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021