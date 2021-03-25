Left Menu

FACTBOX-Vaccines, immigration, economy top agenda in Biden's first White House news conference

"A majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-03-2021 23:31 IST | Created: 25-03-2021 23:29 IST
Representative Image

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday held his first news conference since entering the White House in January, addressing subjects ranging from the coronavirus pandemic to immigration: VACCINES

Biden set a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million shots within his first 100 days "As of yesterday, more than 100 million payments (of) $1,400 have gone into people's bank accounts. That's real money into people's pockets, bringing relief instantly and millions more will be getting their money very soon."

MIGRANTS AT U.S.-MEXICO BORDER Biden defended his handling of a rise in migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border, saying the vast majority are turned back and that some families had been allowed into the country because Mexico would not accept them.

He said there was always a seasonal increase in people arriving at the U.S. border at the start of every year. ECONOMY

"We're starting to see signs of hope in our economy," he said. "A majority of economic forecasters have significantly increased their projections on the economic growth that's going to take place this year. They're now projecting it will exceed 6% growth in GDP."

REPUBLICANS "I think my Republican colleagues are going to have to determine whether or not we want to work together, or decide that the way in which they want to proceed is to, is to just decide to divide the country," Biden said.

