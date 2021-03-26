Left Menu

India, US agree to work constructively to resolve key bilateral trade issues

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 04:22 IST
India, US agree to work constructively to resolve key bilateral trade issues

India and the United States have agreed to work constructively to resolve key outstanding bilateral trade issues and to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the trade relationship, the Biden administration has said.

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai discussed the important trade and investment relationship between the two countries during her maiden phone call with her Indian counterpart Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

“They committed to strengthening cooperation on shared objectives and to revitalise engagement through the US-India Trade Policy Forum. They also agreed to work constructively to resolve key outstanding bilateral trade issues and to take a comprehensive look at ways to expand the trade relationship,” the United States Trade Representative (USTR) said in a readout of the call on Thursday.

Tai, who was confirmed by the Senate only a few days ago, stressed the critical importance of cooperation on a broad set of issues, including digital trade, intellectual property, agriculture, labor, and climate and environment.

Tai and Goyal agreed to hold the next ministerial-level meeting of the Trade Policy Forum during 2021, the USTR said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK car output falls 14% in February amid COVID-19 hit

British car production fell to its lowest February level since 2010 after an annual 14 drop as lockdown measures, global supply chain problems and new customs processes hit the industry, a trade body said on Friday. Dealerships in England w...

ANALYSIS-'Wilful ignorance': Flood-hit Australia urged to rethink climate adaptation

Severe floods have pummelled several parts of the country Climate change hiking threats fast, including from bushfires Government now working on new climate resilience plan By Michael TaylorMarch 26 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Australia,...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamilton spoke to Bahrain officials about human rightsFormula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he had spoken to Bahrain officials about human rights in the country after promising ...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Still a mess Trauma haunts U.S. mass shooting survivors due to gaps in mental healthcareEven now, more than two decades after the Columbine school shooting, survivor Heather Martin ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021