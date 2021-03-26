Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- General Atlantic in talks with Goldman on refinancing Greensill loan https://on.ft.com/3soSf8S - Consortium set to increase bid for Kaz Minerals https://on.ft.com/2NZotbW

- UK regulator 'didn't understand' effect of loophole on investors being exploited in LCF scandal https://on.ft.com/3lZOAvW - U.S.-UK trade deal talks set to miss key Washington deadline https://on.ft.com/3fcdTte

- EU leaders clash over vaccine distribution in tense summit https://on.ft.com/3vUtC6d Overview

- U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic is in talks with Goldman Sachs to refinance a controversial 300 million euros ($353.28 million) loan from Greensill Capital, the finance start-up whose collapse has brought scrutiny on the $50 billion investment firm's dealings with its portfolio company. - The consortium bidding for Kaz Minerals is set to increase its 3.7 billion pounds ($5.09 billion)offer for the London-listed copper miner, said people familiar with the situation.

- The UK financial regulator "didn't understand" in 2019 the "toxic interface" between the regulated and unregulated activities of businesses that it oversaw, at the time of a 236 million pounds retail-investment scandal, a senior executive told MPs on Thursday. - UK hopes of clinching a trade deal with the US — seen as one of the major prizes of Brexit — is facing a further setback with negotiators set to miss a key deadline for securing a swift passage through Congress.

- EU divisions over vaccine distribution were laid bare at a summit on Thursday as governments failed to agree on how to provide additional jabs to member states in need of emergency supplies. ($1 = 0.8492 euros) ($1 = 0.7270 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

