Kalyan Jewellers shares list at 15 pc discount

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd listed at a discount of 15 per cent in its debut trade on Friday against an issue price of Rs 87.

The stock listed at Rs 73.90, a decline of 15.05 per cent from the issue price on BSE. It further tumbled 16.09 per cent to Rs 73.

On NSE, it debuted at Rs 73.95, a discount of 15 per cent.

Its market valuation was at Rs 7,915.96 crore on BSE. Kalyan Jewellers initial public offer was subscribed 2.61 times earlier this month.

Price range for the Rs 1,175-crore offer was fixed at Rs 86-87 per share.

Kalyan Jewellers designs, manufactures, and sells a wide range of gold, studded and other jewellery products. PTI SUM ANS ANS

