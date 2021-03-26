China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces
China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit.Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:30 IST
China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The index remains down more than 15% from a record high touched on Feb. 18. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77 points, leaving it 8.63% below a five-and-a-half-year high touched in February. ** A sub-index tracking the consumer staples sector was up 2.56% at midday, led by distiller heavyweights Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, up 2.13%, and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd , up 3.74%. ** The financial sector sub-index added 0.68%, the real estate index gained 0.51% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.51%. ** Refinitiv data showed strong inflows through the northbound leg of the Stock Connect as foreign investors bought shares. ** ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.29% and Li Ning Co Ltd jumped 6.3% as internet users said they would support local brands after Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media over past comments about labour conditions in Xinjiang. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.39% to 10,893.35 and the Hang Seng Index was up 1.14% at 28,218.31. ** The Hang Seng was supported by a rebound in technology firms, with the Hang Seng tech index up 1.62%, boosted by Xiaomi Corp. ** Xiaomi jumped 6.69% after Reuters reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.94%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.13% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.17%.
