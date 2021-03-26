Left Menu

China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces

China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 10:30 IST
China shares rise on consumer boost; Hang Seng bounces

China shares rose on Friday as consumer firms rallied on buying from overseas investors, although major equities remained well below recent highs due to concerns over gradual policy tightening. ** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index was up 1.95%. The index remains down more than 15% from a record high touched on Feb. 18. ** The Shanghai Composite index was up 1.37% at 3,409.77 points, leaving it 8.63% below a five-and-a-half-year high touched in February. ** A sub-index tracking the consumer staples sector was up 2.56% at midday, led by distiller heavyweights Kweichow Moutai Co Ltd, up 2.13%, and Wuliangye Yibin Co Ltd , up 3.74%. ** The financial sector sub-index added 0.68%, the real estate index gained 0.51% and the healthcare sub-index jumped 3.51%. ** Refinitiv data showed strong inflows through the northbound leg of the Stock Connect as foreign investors bought shares. ** ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 4.29% and Li Ning Co Ltd jumped 6.3% as internet users said they would support local brands after Nike and Adidas came under attack on Chinese social media over past comments about labour conditions in Xinjiang. ** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong rose 1.39% to 10,893.35 and the Hang Seng Index was up 1.14% at 28,218.31. ** The Hang Seng was supported by a rebound in technology firms, with the Hang Seng tech index up 1.62%, boosted by Xiaomi Corp. ** Xiaomi jumped 6.69% after Reuters reported the company's plan to make electric vehicles using Great Wall Motor Co Ltd's factory. Great Wall's Hong Kong shares soared 11.9% and its Shanghai shares rose by the 10% daily limit. ** The smaller Shenzhen index was up 1.94%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was higher by 3.13% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was up 2.17%​.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ethiopia says Eritrea agrees to withdraw troops from Tigray

Ethiopia says Eritrea has agreed to withdraw its forces from the Ethiopian region of Tigray. The statement Friday by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmeds office comes after intense pressure from the United States and others to address the d...

SC sets aside NCLAT order of December 18, 2019 restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group.

SC sets aside NCLAT order of December 18, 2019 restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group....

SC dismisses plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of upcoming assembly elections.

SC dismisses plea seeking stay on further sale of electoral bonds ahead of upcoming assembly elections....

DotPe raises about Rs 200 cr from PayU, Google, Info Edge Ventures

IT startup DotPe on Friday said it has raised around Rs 200 crore in a funding round led by Naspers firm PayU along with participation from Google and Info Edge ventures.PayU and Info Edge Ventures are existing investors in the one-year-old...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021