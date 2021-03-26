Left Menu

Actor Avneet Kaur takes her digital game to the next level!

With her acting prowess, sizzling dance moves and stunning style statements, actor Avneet Kaur has been winning her way into the hearts of millions.

26-03-2021
Actor Avneet Kaur. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/Mediawire): With her acting prowess, sizzling dance moves and stunning style statements, actor Avneet Kaur has been winning her way into the hearts of millions. We've seen her in shows like Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as well as in super hit singles like Tony Kakkar's Chocolate, Nikk's Badaami Rang and her recent release with Akull's Faraar.

The diva is now all set to take her digital game to the next level and will be seen entertaining her fans on India's most downloaded short video platform - MX TakaTak. "As a celebrity, I want to engage with millions of fans across the country and as the market leader in the short form video category, MX TakaTak allows me to reach out to the large and diverse user base that it caters to. I've tried a few apps before closing in on this one and I realised that MX TakaTak has got some of the best features, filters and tools that allows me to curate compelling videos, so I'm really excited for this one," said Avneet Kaur, speaking about this move and picking MX TakaTak as her preferred platform of choice.

"Social media has its pros and cons but it honestly depends on how you perceive and use it. While I believe it doesn't and shouldn't define our existence, for me - this association with MX TakaTak is a means to interact with fans nationally, discover my creativity, start meaningful conversations and as a public figure - it enables me to create an impact in some way," she added, while talking about her take on social media. An epitome of hard work, dedication and enthusiasm, Avneet began her career with dance reality show 'Dance India Dance Lil Masters' and went on to pursue acting. She achieved fame for her role in the film 'Mardaani' alongside Rani Mukherjee and Princess Yasmine in 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga'. We bet she will now rule people's hearts with her engaging, innovative short videos on MX TakaTak as well!

MX TakaTak caters to over 150 Mn Monthly Active Users and ranks #4 amongst the Breakout Social Apps 2020 in terms of Monthly Active Users in India as per the State of Mobile 2021 report by App Annie. **India's most downloaded short video app - MX TakaTak, as per Sensor Tower data for February 2021

Download the app now. This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)



