ITI teams up with Thalamus Irwine to participate in NDHM, health projects

26-03-2021
State-owned technology firm ITI Ltd along with domestic startup Thalamus Irwine will jointly bid for health projects, including the National Digital Health Mission, to deploy artificial intelligence-enabled solutions for digital health record system.

ITI Ltd and Thalamus Irwine conducted a live demonstration of Garuda Blockchain Platform at Vidya Ankur Basti Vikas Kendra, run by Agnel Charities, to test COVID-19 patients.

''ITI's partnership with Garuda has allowed us to bring blockchain technology to the forefront of the healthcare ecosystem.

''The health card data of every Indian citizen needs to be protected with the highest possible standards,'' ITI Chairman and Managing Director Rakesh Mohan Agarwal said while sharing details of the collaboration.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'One Nation-One Health Card' is set to revolutionise Indian healthcare.

''In our service to the nation, ITI's collaboration with Thalamus Irwine and Garuda has enabled ITI to become a trailblazer in becoming one of the first PSUs to store medical data on a blockchain network,'' Agarwal said.

He added that this is in line with the National Digital Mission and this demonstration showcases the firms' commitment towards doing their part in serving the nation to make India one of the leaders in AI and blockchain, while at the same time providing people with better healthcare.

Indian IT start-up Thalamus Irwine claims to have developed an artificial intelligence and IoT-based solution to complete a sero-survey with one crore samples of COVID-19 cases within a week.

Thalamus Irwine Chairman Rishabh Sharma said there is no limit to the technology and it depends on how many points have been deployed to collect data.

''COVID-19 is one of the examples that we are showing. We can collect structured data in a few seconds from various nodes and can analyse what are the prevalent symptoms, location-based analysis of the cases, etc, which can help the government in handling the situation with precise data in hand,'' Sharma said.

Thalamus Irwine provides Garuda solution on a laptop size machine that can be carried anywhere and diagnostic data can be generated from it. The platform simultaneously uploads it on to the designated servers.

Under the collaboration, ITI will host data collected by the startup at its data centres.

''Today, it is COVID-19; in future, it can be another situation. We are providing a blockchain-based solution which is secure and data will remain safe in Indian hands.

''We want to share that India is now ready with indigenous solutions to handle health data,'' Sharma said.

