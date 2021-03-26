Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:24 IST
Ashok Leyland launches 4-axle, 14-wheeler truck AVTR 4120

Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday launched its 4-axle, 14-wheeler truck - AVTR 4120 - with capacity of 40.5 tonne gross vehicle weight.

The new truck offers an additional 5-tonne payload compared to standard trucks of comparable configuration, Ashok Leyland said in a statement.

Ashok Leyland Managing Director Vipin Sondhi said, ''Our endeavour has always been to address the needs of our customers and deliver better profitability for them and AVTR 4120 is one step towards this offering the customer flexibility.'' The company had last year launched AVTR, a modular truck platform to address the varied load-road-application and customer requirements.

''Now, with this innovative product we will give the flexibility to customers. In many applications the load availability is dynamic due to various factors like type of material, onward/return load, seasonality and customer order quantity,'' Ashok Leyland COO Anuj Kathuria said.

The AVTR 4120 is fitted with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle with the company's patented technology – which ensures better tyre life, Ashok Leyland said, adding it is powered by a 200 HP engine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

