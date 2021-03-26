Left Menu

Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

But Wang had not responded, Lawson said.Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens criticism, made in a speech in Brussels, of Chinas blatant economic coercion of Australia. We want to have a positive trading relationship with China and were obviously facing some difficult issues in that relationship and really appreciate the great support weve had from liberal democracies all around the world.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 26-03-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 12:32 IST
Australian envoy reportedly describes China as 'vindictive'

Australia's ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a “vindictive” and “unreliable” trading partner as Australian officials revealed steep declines in most exports to the nation's most important market.

Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group in an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday he did not know if China was aware of the damage its trade practices were causing in Australia and internationally.

“It's been exposed as quite unreliable as a trading partner and even vindictive,” The Australian newspaper and Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Friday quoted Fletcher as saying.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately comment on the accuracy of the media reports.

A diplomatic rift between the free trade partners has worsened since Australia called for an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.

Australian exports of coal, wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and wood have either been blocked or severely disrupted, usually for unclear reasons.

China is unlikely to disrupt trade in iron ore, Australia's most lucrative export, while production in Australia's main rival, Brazil, is compromised by the pandemic.

Due to booming iron ore prices, Australian exports to China fell by only 2 per cent in value in the last six months of 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier, foreign department officials told a Senate committee late Thursday.

But with iron ore stripped out, Australian exports to China would have fallen by about 40 per cent, department official Elly Lawson said.

“We have seen quite significant drops in some commodities,” Lawson said.

The officials did not place a dollar value on the exports.

The pandemic had a negative impact on Australian exports, but exports had only declined by 22 per cent to the rest of the world outside China, department economist Jennifer Gordon said.

Forty ships carrying Australian coal remained stranded off the Chinese coast, some for “several months,” department secretary Frances Adamson said.

Australian coal exports to India and Japan had “increased quite substantially,” limiting the fall in overall exports of coal — Australia's second-most valuable commodity — to 8 per cent, Gordon said.

Trade Minister Dan Tehan wrote to his China's new Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in January in a bid to establish lines of communication. But Wang had not responded, Lawson said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's criticism, made in a speech in Brussels, of “China's blatant economic coercion of Australia.” “We want to have a positive trading relationship with China and we're obviously facing some difficult issues in that relationship and really appreciate the great support we've had from liberal democracies all around the world. None less so than the United States,” Morrison told reporters.

“We've always been keen to work through these issues. But while we're big on trade in Australia, we don't trade away who we are and we don't trade away our values: ever,” Morrison added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union BKU blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Sahara...

Britain has no immediate plans for COVID passports for pubs - minister

Britain has no immediate plans to use COVID-19 certificates to control entry into pubs and other venues when they are allowed to reopen for indoors trading in May, Housing Minister Robert Jenrick said on Friday. We are considering a whole r...

Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as "disaster" looms

Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...

England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XI

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021