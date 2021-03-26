ART Fertility Clinics Expands Rapidly into India with 18 Clinics to Be Launched over the Next 12 Months

Invest Rs 250 Crores (USD 30 Million) on Indian Expansion New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • Three-year growth plan to increase number of clinics five-fold and to expand operations into India, South East Asia, GCC and Europe will create a global IVF Fertility Leader Gulf Capital, one of the largest and most active alternative asset managers in Growth Markets, announced today its two-year growth plans for ART Fertility Clinics, the fastest growing provider of fertility treatment services in the GCC. With increased awareness coupled with the technological advancements in the field, the fertility sector in India is forecasted to continue to grow at 12%+ CAGR annually over the next 5 years. The new chapter of ART Fertility Clinics will see the implementation of an ambitious two-year rollout of 18 IVF clinics across India. The first two clinics in Gurgaon and New Delhi have commenced medical operations. They are to be followed by clinics in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad (April), Mumbai and Chennai (May), Bangalore and Kolkata (July). The rest of the rollout will be announced in Sept 2021.

Launched in early 2015 in collaboration with IVI RMA Global, ART Fertility clinics is now an independent and leading provider of Fertility treatments with the highest success rates internationally (69% Pregnancy rate: 1.3 Embryos per transfer, no donor eggs or sperm). ART Fertility Clinics has established itself as a global thought leader in healthcare science and innovation. ART Fertility Clinics have deployed the most advanced infrastructure and technologies in its clinics. Some of these technologies and equipment are being introduced in India for the very first time. ART Fertility Clinics has its own state of the art genetic lab that utilizes the latest NGS system. Having achieved over 5500 + pregnancies in less than five years, ART Fertility Clinics’ success is driven by the scientific and personalized approach of highly skilled physicians, embryologists and support medical team. With a focus on original research and publications, ART.

Fertility Clinics has become an international referral center for patients seeking advanced treatments especially after multiple failed cycles using their own eggs.

ART Fertility Clinics have assembled a very experienced management team to oversee this ambitious rollout across multiple international geographies whilst continuing to deliver the best-in-class treatment and success rates.

Dr. Karim El Solh, Chief Executive Officer of Gulf Capital, said: “We are thrilled to back the strongest management and medical team within the IVF sector for its ambitious expansion in India. ART Fertility Clinics are the fastest growing IVF service provider in the GCC, and we are excited to be collaborating with ART Fertility’s management to take this platform to the next level. Our investment in ART Fertility Clinics is Gulf Capital’s largest equity investment to date and includes the first corporate carve-out in our Firm’s history (Gulf Capital invested over US$ 100 Million to acquire a controlling stake in ART Fertility Clinics in Jan 2020). The rapid expansion of Art Fertility Clinics across Asia cements Gulf Capital’s long track record of building global leaders out of the GCC.” Dr. (Professor) Human Fatemi, Group Medical Director for ART Fertility Clinics, remarked: “Reproductive Medicine is a relatively young field, however over the past few years, the uptake of assisted reproduction medicine to conceive has increased exponentially worldwide, especially amongst the urban population. Infertility has been on the rise due to the ever-evolving lifestyle patterns and other disorders. However, most of the treatment protocols are based upon western treatment plans. While the IVF market in India is growing rapidly, there is a clear need to address issues like standardized clinical protocols based upon ethnicity, genetic makeup, structured training, and ethical practices. At ART Fertility Clinics, we are undertaking fundamental research across all related areas including genetics, based upon our observations and trials locally. It has been our constant endeavor to assist more and more couples to fulfill their dream of starting a family by providing the most advanced fertility treatments in accordance with international guidelines, coupled with the right technology. Our partnership with Gulf Capital helps us offer our services to an even broader segment of the population.” Mr. Suresh Soni, Global CEO of ART Fertility, added: “We are excited to launch the most advanced IVF clinics in India as we embark on our next phase of expansion and growth. We share a common vision: ‘Cogito, Ergo Sum….I think, therefore I am … The cornerstone of our success is good science and technology, which translates into the best medical outcomes for our patients. We have world-renowned IVF specialists and embryologists working in state-of-the-art facilities. We shall continue to deliver the best treatments and services to our patients so that they receive the best value for their money.” Mr. VineshGadhia, CEO, ART Fertility Clinics, India concluded: “We were very impressed by what Suresh Soni and Dr. Human Fatemi have been able to accomplish in such a short period of time. ART Fertility Clinics’ research focused and patient centric approach has allowed it to build an impressive track record that compares extremely favorably with the best IVF centers globally. With the India market expected to continue to expand at double-digit growth rates over the next five years, we are confident that ART Fertility Clinics will expand its coverage and services into new territories within Tier one and Tier two cities in India to deliver world leading pregnancy and live birth rates. We are enthusiastic about our future together and look forward to working closely with the team on this new phase of growth.” About Gulf Capital Gulf Capital is a leading, thematic-driven alternative investment firm with over fifteen years of investment experience in Growth Markets across Private Equity, Growth Capital, Private Debt, and Real Estate. The Firm partners with great entrepreneurs and management teams to provide them with growth capital, strategic advice, and operational expertise and helps them build market-leading global businesses. Gulf Capital has a long and proven track record of investing in Growth Markets, having closed 38 investments since inception. The Firm currently manages over $2.5 billion in assets across seven funds and investment vehicles. Gulf Capital is a thematic investor focused on resilient, forward-looking sectors such as Technology, Fintech, Healthcare, Business Services and Sustainability. The Firm’s mission is to build value with world-class governance, deep expertise, and leading industry best practices to generate sustainable and superior performance for its key stakeholders. Gulf Capital is a signatory of HRH Prince Charles’ sustainable finance charter, Terra Carta, as well as the United Nations Principles of Responsible Investments (UNPRI).

About ART Fertility Clinics ART Fertility Clinics was started as an extension IVI RMA Global in 2015 under the brand name IVI Middle East. In Jan 2020, IVI RMA divested its ownership to Gulf Capital and the entity was rechristened as ART Fertility Clinics. Since its inception, ART Fertility Clinics has been led by Mr. Suresh Soni, Chief Executive Officer and Prof. Dr. Human Fatemi, Group Medical Director (MD, Ph.D. at the University of Brussels, Belgium).

In the past six years, ART Fertility Clinics has established Clinics in Abu Dhabi, Muscat and Dubai and become the leading institute for Human Reproductive Medicine in the Middle East. As part of the global expansion initiative mandated by Gulf Capital, ART Fertility has expanded its presence India, commencing operations in eight clinics across India in 2021 with an additional ten clinics to begin operations by Mid-2022. ART Fertility Clinics will be announcing the launch of several clinics in Europe and Asia during the second half of 2021. To View the Image Click on the Link Below: Our World Class Centre

