Left Menu

Improved outlook, vaccine progress lift emerging east Asian bond markets

An improving global economic outlook and progress on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations have pushed up bond yields in emerging east Asia.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:04 IST
Improved outlook, vaccine progress lift emerging east Asian bond markets
Easing of restrictions are spurring economic activity and shifting recovery into higher gear.. Image Credit: ANI

An improving global economic outlook and progress on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations have pushed up bond yields in emerging east Asia. Local currency bond markets in the region expanded to 20.1 trillion dollars by the end of 2020, according to the latest issue of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB's) bond monitor. Investor sentiment and financial conditions also improved.

"Bond markets in emerging East Asia continued to grow, mobilizing funding for the region's sustainable recovery from the pandemic," said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "Successful vaccination campaigns, accommodative monetary policy stances, and easing of restrictions are spurring economic activity and shifting the recovery into a higher gear."

Emerging East Asia comprises China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. Vaccine rollouts have started in most markets in the region, lifting confidence, according to the report. At the same time, the uncertainty of the pandemic's trajectory, particularly concerning new variants and a possible resurgence in cases, continue to weigh on the development outlook.

Uneven vaccine access and a potential adjustment in asset prices due to an escalation of long-term interest rates also pose risks. Government bond yields in most advanced economies and emerging east Asian markets increased between December 31, 2020, and February 15, 2021. Meanwhile, improved sentiment boosted most equity markets and regional currencies. Capital flows into the region's equity and bond markets also recovered in the last quarter of 2020.

Emerging East Asia's local currency bond market reached 20.1 trillion dollars at the end of December 2020, 3.1 percent higher than the preceding quarter and 18.1 percent higher than a year earlier. The size of the bond market grew to the equivalent of 97.7 percent of the region's gross domestic product at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. Local currency bond issuance stood at 2 trillion dollars.

Government bonds dominated the region's bond stock at 12.4 trillion dollars as of December-end while corporate bonds amounted to 7.7 trillion dollars. China remained the region's largest bond market, accounting for 77.4 percent of emerging East Asia's total bond stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as "disaster" looms

Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea PNG where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 5...

England win toss and elect to field, Pant replaces Iyer in India's playing XI

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to field against India in the second ODI of the three-match series here on Friday.India replaced injured Shreyas Iyer with wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant while KL Rahul will purely play ...

Wrong for China to sanction UK individuals - British minister

British housing minister Robert Jenrick said it was wrong for China to have sanctioned UK individuals and entities over what Beijing called lies and disinformation about Xinjiang. I think it was completely wrong for China to place these res...

Saudi-led coalition says it destroys several Houthi drones launched at kingdom

The Saudi-led coalition battling Houthi forces in Yemen said on Thursday it had intercepted and destroyed several explosive-laden drones aimed at Saudi Arabia, state TV reported.The coalition said the Iran-aligned Houthis attempted to targe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021