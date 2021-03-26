Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Bharat Bandh: Protesters block roads in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:20 IST
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) blocked roads here on Friday as part of the 12-hour Bharat Bandh, called by farmer groups who have been protesting against the new agri laws.
Roads in and around the district including the Delhi-Saharanpur National Highway and Muzaffarnagar-Deoband Road were blocked by the protesters.
Farmer unions have called for a complete Bharat Bandh from 6 am to 6 pm on Friday to mark four months of the farmers' agitation on Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.
