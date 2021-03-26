Bharat Bandh evokes partial response in Odisha

The dawn-to-dusk Bharat bandh called by farmers' unions protesting against agri laws, evoked partial response in Odisha on Friday.

Protestors blocked roads and squatted on trail tracks at some places in the state while shops and market establishments remained closed, official sources said.

The Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the bandh from 6 am to 6 pm to mark four months of the farmers' agitation at Delhi's three borders -- Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri.

The Congress and Left parties are supporting the bandh in Odisha.

Bhubaneswar city 'Mo Bus' services were hampered as protesters blocked some roads.

Train services were also affected in some areas like in Balasore with the agitators squatting on the rail tracks.

Paradip Port and the industries in the nearby areas functioned normally, official sources said, adding that there was no report of any untoward incident from anywhere in the state.

The government offices witnessed thin attendance. The state government had on Thursday announced the closure of all educational institutions and employees were asked to reach the office before 9.30 am.

