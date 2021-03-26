B21 Salon builds trust among people with excellent services

Left Menu

Tattoo and Hair Artist, Satish Kumar Patra has launched B21 Salon which provides tattoo and hair treatment services. Having established its roots in 2014, B21 has been presented with the award of the Best Unisex Salon by Bipasha Basu in 2018.

26-03-2021
Satish Kumar Patra. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/ThePRTree): Tattoo and Hair Artist, Satish Kumar Patra has launched B21 Salon which provides tattoo and hair treatment services. Having established its roots in 2014, B21 has been presented with the award of the Best Unisex Salon by Bipasha Basu in 2018. Started by Satish at the age of 24, B21 Salon is one of the best tattoo and hair salons in the country. In the past seven years, it has shown immense growth and good word of mouth has also played a pivotal role in the same. The clients often talk about international level treatment and assistance at the salon with the right guidance about tattoos and hair. One can't actually go wrong with the hair colour or texture and experimenting with the same is a big risk. B21 Salon has established trust among its customers to provide them with the best services without any faults.

While tattoo and hair are their strengths, B21 is also known for leaving their customers with a bright smile with their make-up, skin treatment and piercing services. For their hair services, Satish Kumar Patra has experts who will give the right advice to their clients before colouring or smoothening. Patra believes that their business is not just about giving people what they want but also about helping them understand their skin and hair better. When Satish was asked what makes B21 Salon better than others, he mentions client satisfaction as their top priority. He says, "In the case of a tattoo, I believe that with every generation, it has gotten more prominent. Getting inked the most crucial decisions a person has to take. So the right artist is of utmost importance and our team consists of such diverse talents. We know how much people love their hair and skin. So we make sure to understand the look and treatment they seek. Seeing them smiling and loving themselves with our services is priceless."

All this made B21 Salon gain status at such a higher level than it got recognised for several awards related to the beauty industry. In 2019, Satish and his salon won Times Business Award for the Best Salon. The award was presented to him by Bollywood's handsome hunk Kunal Kapoor. This story is provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ThePRTree)

