Left Menu

Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines

Smiths Group rose 5% after the engineering firm issued upbeat forecasts for the second half of the fiscal year and reported a better-than-expected profit. Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc gained 2.9%, after receiving a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from chairman-led Nova Resources.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 13:51 IST
Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales added to global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after reporting a better-than-expected half-year profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7%, with mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group gaining between 2.3% and 2.6%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts, as oil prices rose on fears that a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. British retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of a partial relaxing of coronavirus restrictions which will allow people to meet in gardens from next week.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.6%, led by industrials stocks. Smiths Group rose 5% after the engineering firm issued an upbeat forecast for the second half of the fiscal year and reported a better-than-expected profit.

Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc gained 2.9%, after receiving a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from chairman-led Nova Resources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhima Koregaon case: SC reserves order on Gautam Navlaka's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail. A three-judge bench headed by Ju...

Uddhav Thackeray promises action against those found guilty in Bandhup fire incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for the Bandhup fire. He also added that compensations would be given to families of the deceased.Action will...

US congratulates Bangladesh on its 50th Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated Bangladesh on its 50th Independence day and recognised the remarkable contributions that the country has made to global development.Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independe...

Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had launched 18 armed drones on Saudi energy and military sites, and the kingdoms energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021