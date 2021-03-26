Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortageReuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:04 IST
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.
Nio said it planned to suspend production from Monday. It also cut its first-quarter delivery forecast to around 19,500 vehicles, compared to the 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles it had previously expected.
