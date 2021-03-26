Left Menu

Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:04 IST
Nio to temporarily suspend production due to chip shortage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc said on Friday it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant, due to a shortage in semiconductor chips.

Nio said it planned to suspend production from Monday. It also cut its first-quarter delivery forecast to around 19,500 vehicles, compared to the 20,000 to 20,500 vehicles it had previously expected.

Also Read: German industry urges EU to toughen response to unfair Chinese trade practices

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhima Koregaon case: SC reserves order on Gautam Navlaka's bail plea

The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on a petition filed by Gautam Navlakha, an accused in Bhima Koregaon violence case, challenging the Bombay High Court order rejecting his plea for default bail. A three-judge bench headed by Ju...

Uddhav Thackeray promises action against those found guilty in Bandhup fire incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for the Bandhup fire. He also added that compensations would be given to families of the deceased.Action will...

US congratulates Bangladesh on its 50th Independence Day

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday congratulated Bangladesh on its 50th Independence day and recognised the remarkable contributions that the country has made to global development.Bangladesh is celebrating 50 years of independe...

Yemen's Houthis warn of stronger attacks after drone strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemens Iran-aligned Houthis said on Friday they had launched 18 armed drones on Saudi energy and military sites, and the kingdoms energy ministry reported that a projectile had struck a petroleum products distribution station, causing a fir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021