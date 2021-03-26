Left Menu

Aster DM Healthcare Recognized as Best Healthcare Brand 2021

Aster DM Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider both in GCC and in India with a network of 26 hospitals, 116 clinics, 225 retail pharmacy chains, into primary, secondary tertiary and quaternary care services with over 21, 000 employees across our 360 units.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:11 IST
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India Aster DM Healthcare, an emerging healthcare player in India, received the accolade of being felicitated among The Economic Times’ Best Healthcare Brands of 2021. The eminent award recognizes brands for their commitment to innovation in the healthcare sector, patient satisfaction and loyalty, quality of services offered and clinical excellence.

''We are honoured to be bestowed with the ET Best Healthcare Brand 2021 award. This award is a testament to our ethos to provide accessible, quality healthcare to all. Aster DM Healthcare is a leading healthcare provider both in GCC and in India with a network of 26 hospitals, 116 clinics, 225 retail pharmacy chains, into primary, secondary tertiary and quaternary care services with over 21, 000 employees across our 360 units. We together strive collectively to live up to our brand promise of ‘We Treat You Well’,” said Dr. Harish Pillai, CEO- Aster India, Aster DM Healthcare.

“On behalf of my entire team, I would like to thank ET Edge for conferring upon us this prestigious award for being recognized as one of the most valuable healthcare brands,” adds Dr. Pillai.

The award is presented to brands that symbolize quality, trust, and reliability in Indian healthcare. Parameters under various segments of healthcare include Innovation, Brand Value, Brand Recall, Consumer Satisfaction, Customer Service and Quality. Winners were chosen after an extensive survey of quantitative and qualitative analysis of the data collected.

About Aster DM Healthcare Limited Aster DM Healthcare Limited is one of the largest private healthcare service providers operating in multiple GCC states and is an emerging healthcare player in India. With an inherent emphasis on clinical excellence, we are one of the few entities in the world with a strong presence across primary, secondary, tertiary and quaternary healthcare through our hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. We have over 20,000 plus dedicated employees across the geographies that we are present in, delivering a simple yet strong promise to our different stakeholders: “We’ll treat you well.” We reach out to all economic segments in the GCC states through our differentiated healthcare services across the “Aster”, “Medcare” and “Access” brands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

