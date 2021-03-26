Left Menu

Godrej Properties sells 275 flats for Rs 475 cr within one day at new housing project in Noida

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 14:18 IST
Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd on Friday said it has sold over 275 flats worth Rs 475 crore within one day at its new housing project at Noida.

Mumbai-based Godrej Properties entered the NCR market in 2010 and has so far added 17 projects across five cities. Six projects have already been delivered.

In a regulatory filing, Godrej Properties informed that the company has ''sold over 275 residences worth Rs 475 crore within one day at the launch of its project, Godrej Woods, in Noida''.

The project is located in Sector 43, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties, said, ''We consider Noida a critical growth market for our company and will look to continue to build our presence in this region.'' According to an investor presentation, the company's sales bookings rose 25 per cent to Rs 1,488 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal.

In the first nine months of 2020-21 fiscal, sales bookings were up 16 per cent at Rs 4,093 crore.

During the full 2019-20 fiscal year, the company had posted record sales bookings of Rs 5,915 crore, highest among listed realty firms.

Godrej Properties recently raised Rs 3,750 crore by selling shares to institutional investors through QIP (Qualified Institutional Placement) route.

