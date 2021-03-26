Recovery optimism pushes UK stocks higher; Smiths Group shines

Left Menu

British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales underpinned global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after posting a better-than-expected half-year profit. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.8%, led by industrials stocks. Smiths Group rose 5.8% after the engineering firm issued an upbeat forecasts for the second half of the fiscal year and reported better-than-expected interim profit.

26-03-2021
British shares rose on Friday as higher February retail sales underpinned global economic recovery optimism, while Smiths Group jumped after posting a better-than-expected half-year profit. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.7%, with mining stocks including Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group gaining between 2.7% and 3.2%.

Oil heavyweights BP and Royal Dutch Shell were also among the biggest boosts, as oil prices rose on fears that a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal would squeeze supplies of crude and refined products. "Front of mind for the market is the matter of the Suez Canal being blocked, potentially for many more days," said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

"What's important is how that might affect global trade, and the fact it is already causing shipping rates to rise, which in turn could fuel inflation as extra costs are passed on to the consumer." The FTSE 100 has risen 4% so far this year after the COVID-19 pandemic led to a 14.3% slump in 2020. A raft of global stimulus and faster vaccine rollouts have raised hopes for a speedy economic recovery.

British retail sales rose in February, helped in part by consumers buying outdoor furniture ahead of a partial relaxing of coronavirus restrictions which will allow people to meet in gardens from next week. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index climbed 0.8%, led by industrials stocks.

Smiths Group rose 5.8% after the engineering firm issued upbeat forecasts for the second half of the fiscal year and reported better-than-expected interim profit. Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc gained 2.9%, after receiving a final bid worth 4.02 billion pounds ($5.53 billion) from its chairman-led Nova Resources.

Aviva advanced 0.8%, after the insurer sold its Polish operations to Germany's Allianz for 2.5 billion euros ($2.94 billion) in cash, completing a program to sell European and Asian assets begun last year.

