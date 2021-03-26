Left Menu

Delhi minister Gopal Rai takes first dose of COVID vaccine

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive. Went to LNJP Hospital to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:01 IST
Delhi minister Gopal Rai takes first dose of COVID vaccine
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive.

''Went to LNJP Hospital to take COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone should get vaccinated according to government guidelines,'' Rai tweeted. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated while vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for senior citizens and those aged 45 years and above with specific comorbidities.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet decided to open up vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1, amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath last valued at $35 bln, reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

Robotic process automation startup UiPath on Friday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering IPO in New York, weeks after it raised fresh capital from investors at a valuation of 35 billion.UiPath said it is aiming to raise 1 bil...

Committee acknowledges improvements in water audit opinions

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has acknowledged improvements in audit opinions of the water and sanitation portfolio.These improvements have resulted in all auditees in the portfolio receiving unqualified...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU turns up heat on AstrazenecaEU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infe...

Go Traffic Review-Generate Traffic & Increase Revenue from Social Media

If you have been struggling to get traffic and drive NEW customers to your business then this solution is going to blow your socks off Most people try one or the other way to generate traffic online and fail for 2 key reasonsThey are not us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021