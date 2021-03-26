Delhi minister Gopal Rai takes first dose of COVID vaccine

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Friday took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital here and appealed to all eligible people to participate in the inoculation drive.

''Went to LNJP Hospital to take COVID-19 vaccine. Everyone should get vaccinated according to government guidelines,'' Rai tweeted. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated while vaccination of the frontline workers started from February 2.

Advertisement

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 for senior citizens and those aged 45 years and above with specific comorbidities.

On Tuesday, the Union Cabinet decided to open up vaccination for all people aged above 45 from April 1, amid a resurgence in coronavirus cases in several states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)