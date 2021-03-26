Left Menu

Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales

After a meeting of European leaders on Thursday, EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfils its contracts with the EU. Sterling's gains versus the euro this year have been largely due to Britain's faster vaccine rollout, relative to Europe, analysts say, meaning that the EU-UK vaccine row could impact euro-sterling.

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 15:03 IST
Sterling strengthens, helped by UK vaccine rollout and better retail sales
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The pound strengthened against both the dollar and euro on Friday, even after European leaders stepped up warnings about limiting vaccine exports, as market participants were generally upbeat about Britain's vaccine rollout and economic outlook. After a meeting of European leaders on Thursday, EU commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said that AstraZeneca cannot export any more COVID-19 vaccines from Europe until it fulfills its contracts with the EU.

Sterling's gains versus the euro this year have been largely due to Britain's faster vaccine rollout, relative to Europe, analysts say, meaning that the EU-UK vaccine row could impact euro-sterling. But German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday that the EU aims to achieve a "win-win" situation with Britain over vaccine supplies, and a UK minister said on Friday that Britain had sufficient supplies to vaccinate all adults by the end of July.

Brussels and London sought to cool tension on Wednesday, declaring they were working "to create a win-win situation and expand vaccine supply for all our citizens". At 0848 GMT, sterling was up 0.2% against the euro, at 85.53 pence per euro. It was on track for a 0.4% gain against the euro for the week as a whole.

Versus the dollar, the pound was up around 0.3%, at $1.3777 - seeing slightly smaller gains than other risk currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollar. British retail sales partly recovered in February, in line with a Reuters poll of economists.

"The economic wheel of fortune seems to be turning back in the UK's favor. A successful vaccine rollout, aggressive policy support, and a solid global backdrop set the stage for at least two years of rapid economic rebound from the massive pandemic shock of 2020," Kallum Pickering, senior economist at Berenberg, wrote in a note to clients. "We expect a strong consumer-led recovery from spring onwards as savings normalize, face-to-face services re-open and manufacturers step up production to meet rising demand," he added.

The Bank of England says the degree to which households spend the savings they have accumulated while they have been stuck at home will determine the speed of Britain's recovery from its worst economic shock in more than three centuries. BoE policymaker Michael Saunders is due to give a speech later in the session, on the topic of supply and demand before and after the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UiPath last valued at $35 bln, reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

Robotic process automation startup UiPath on Friday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering IPO in New York, weeks after it raised fresh capital from investors at a valuation of 35 billion.UiPath said it is aiming to raise 1 bil...

Committee acknowledges improvements in water audit opinions

The Portfolio Committee on Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation has acknowledged improvements in audit opinions of the water and sanitation portfolio.These improvements have resulted in all auditees in the portfolio receiving unqualified...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now EU turns up heat on AstrazenecaEU leaders voiced frustration on Thursday over a massive shortfall in contracted deliveries of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, as a third wave of infe...

Go Traffic Review-Generate Traffic & Increase Revenue from Social Media

If you have been struggling to get traffic and drive NEW customers to your business then this solution is going to blow your socks off Most people try one or the other way to generate traffic online and fail for 2 key reasonsThey are not us...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021