Software maker UiPath last valued at $35 bln, reveals U.S. IPO filing

UiPath on Thursday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering in New York on Friday, weeks after it raised fresh capital from investors that valued the robotic process automation startup at $35 billion.

New York-based UiPath, which counts the likes of Tiger Global Management, Altimeter Capital and Coatue Management among its prominent backers, had in December filed confidentially for a stock market listing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

