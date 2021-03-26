Top Bureaucrat, Anand Kishor awarded as Outstanding Educational Leader by Minister of Education, India

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI/NewsVoir): Anand Kishor, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB), has been conferred with the Outstanding Educational Leader Award by the Jagran Josh Education Awards 2021. He was awarded for his exemplary contribution to education, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minister of Education, India Dr Ramesh Pokriyal presented the award to Anand Kishor, Chairman, BSEB, in the august presence of Guests of Honour Hari Chandana Dasari, IAS-Collector - Narayanpet, Telangana and Anand Kumar, Founder, Super 30.

Anand Kishor, Bihar Cadre IAS Officer of the 1996 batch is undoubtedly one of the most sought after and leading bureaucrat of India and has earned the distinction of 'Turnaround Man' owing to the outstanding work that he has carried out in various government departments. He was given the charge of Chairman, BSEB in June 2016. Under his able leadership, BSEB became the first board across India to declare the fastest Board results in India for two consecutive years-2019 and 2020, in a record time and much ahead of all other Boards in the country. He has introduced many technological changes in BSEB to make its entire working and Examination System more transparent that has changed the face of BSEB.

Advertisement

"I would like to thank Hon'ble Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Ji and the Jagran Josh team for this award. Bihar School Examination Board has undertaken extensive reforms leveraging cutting-edge technology to accelerate and digitize the examination process. This achievement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring the highest standards of quality and fostering an innovative educational ecosystem to ensure a seamless experience for our students," said Anand Kishor, Chairman, BSEB. Led by Anand Kishor, BSEB was the only board that also conducted an online examination for 1.78 lakh students in the middle school in September last year and also gave admission to record 12.65 lakh students through virtual mode in the 11th standard amid pandemic. In spite of all the challenges, BSEB facilitated the smooth running of the education and examination process in the virtual mode to avoid any delay.

Anand Kishor is also the Secretary of Urban Development and Housing Department, Bihar, besides holding the charge of Chairman, BSEB. Before joining BSEB, Anand Kishor was the Divisional Commissioner of the Patna Division. It was during his tenure and due to his efforts as Divisional Commissioner that Patna bagged the Smart City Project. The extensive reforms through multiple innovations by Bihar School Examination Board has also been recognized at various national platforms such as Award in the "Government Initiative to Promote and Develop the Technologies" category at the 14th World Education Summit, 2019, "Outstanding Contribution to Education Award" to Anand Kishor at "Business Leader of the Year" and "Education Pride of the Year 2020" award to Anand Kishor at the 2nd National Education Excellence Conclave.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)