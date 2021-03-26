Left Menu

UiPath last valued at $35 bln, reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

In a regulatory filing, the New York-based company revealed its total revenue jumped 81% in the year ended Jan. 31, 2021 to $607.6 million, while net losses narrowed significantly to $92.4 million from $519.9 million a year earlier. UiPath, which joins hundreds of other companies that are seeking to tap into the red-hot U.S. IPO market, had considered going public through a direct listing, but ultimately opted for a traditional stock market flotation, people familiar with the matter said.

Reuters | Updated: 26-03-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 16:20 IST
UiPath last valued at $35 bln, reveals revenue surge ahead of U.S. IPO

Robotic process automation startup UiPath on Friday disclosed its filing for an initial public offering (IPO) in New York, weeks after it raised fresh capital from investors at a valuation of $35 billion.

UiPath said it is aiming to raise $1 billion in the IPO. The company, however, did not reveal the number of shares it plans to offer or the price range, indicating that the figure is a placeholder amount. In a regulatory filing, the New York-based company revealed its total revenue jumped 81% in the year ended Jan. 31, 2021 to $607.6 million, while net losses narrowed significantly to $92.4 million from $519.9 million a year earlier.

UiPath, which joins hundreds of other companies that are seeking to tap into the red-hot U.S. IPO market, had considered going public through a direct listing, but ultimately opted for a traditional stock market flotation, people familiar with the matter said. The company, founded in 2005 in Romania by former Microsoft executive Daniel Dines and Marius Tirca, competes with the likes of Automation Anywhere and United Kingdom-based Blue Prism.

UiPath helps automate repetitive and routine tasks in areas such as accounting and human resources, key focus for global companies looking to simplify operations and cut costs during the pandemic. In February, the company raised $750 million in a funding round that valued it at $35 billion, more than three times its valuation in an investment round last July.

Investors in the latest round included Alkeon Capital, Coatue, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, IVP, Sequoia, Tiger Global and funds advised by T. Rowe Price Associates Inc. UiPath will list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "PATH"

Morgan Stanley and J.P.Morgan are the offering's lead underwriters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 has completed filming, know more in details!

Huawei Launches All-new FreeBuds 4i in the UAE

Google dedicates doodle for 200 years of Greek Independence

FEATURE-Coronavirus fallout traps more Congolese girls in sex work

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Train collision kills 33 people, injures dozens in Egypt - ministry

At least 32 people were killed and 66 injured when two trains collided in central Egypt on Friday, the health ministry said.Pictures on local media showed train carriages derailed, several of them badly damaged, above a channel of water. It...

Europe says to lead global COVID vaccine production by year-end, targets "global immunity" by summer

Europe should be the world leader in producing coronavirus vaccines by the end of the year with 52 factories taking part in the process across the continent, European Union Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Friday in Spain...

Hundreds more prisoners freed in Myanmar

About 300 prisoners arrested in Myanmar for protesting against last months military coup were freed on Friday, a witness and domestic media said.Six buses full of prisoners drove out of Insein prison in Yangon, a witness and ElevenMyanmar m...

BJP has edge in bypolls to 3 Assembly seats in Rajasthan due to Centre's policies: Poonia

The policies of the Centre and ideological issues such as the Ram temple and the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution will give the BJP an edge in the bypolls to three Assembly seats in Rajasthan, state unit chief of the party Sati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021